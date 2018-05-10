Entertainment, Gossip

Top 5 Ghanaian Actresses Taking Over The Nigerian Movie Industry


Top Ghanaian actors have crossed the borders of Ghallywood to accumulate supplementary fame in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry.

Most reverred among the Ghanaian celebrities whose exploits have paved way for them in Nollywood include:



Nadia Buari:

READ ALSO:  ‘I have nothing but love for BamBam and Teddy’ – Teddy A’s baby mama says


Trending Now:


Delectable actress, Nadia Buari moved from Ghanaian films to Nollywood films around the year 2008. Her breakthrough role in Nollywood was in the film ‘Beyonce and Rihanna’, as Beyonce, she acted alongside Nollywood actress Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde who played the role of Rihanna. The film became very popular to both Ghanaian and Nigerian audience. Her other notable Nollywood films include Rough Rider, Beauty and the Beast, Holding Hope and Single and Married.


Tags

You may also like

Stop Holding Unto Straws, Senate Tells IGP

BBNaija 2018: Cee-C, Nina and Alex step out in style

Actress Dayo Amusa replies follower who slammed her for exposing her

Banks are sabotaging our efforts on new notes – CBN

Stunning photos of Davido and Chioma for a TV commercial

Female ban during Oro festival causes uproar

Make efforts at growth of Nigeria, Obi charges students

“Jealous” Ycee shades Davido after latest endorsement

RCCG Pastor Jamiu Ishola gets 18 months prison sentence over N9m fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *