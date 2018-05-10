Top 5 Ghanaian Actresses Taking Over The Nigerian Movie Industry



Top Ghanaian actors have crossed the borders of Ghallywood to accumulate supplementary fame in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry.

Most reverred among the Ghanaian celebrities whose exploits have paved way for them in Nollywood include:







Nadia Buari:



Delectable actress, Nadia Buari moved from Ghanaian films to Nollywood films around the year 2008. Her breakthrough role in Nollywood was in the film ‘Beyonce and Rihanna’, as Beyonce, she acted alongside Nollywood actress Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde who played the role of Rihanna. The film became very popular to both Ghanaian and Nigerian audience. Her other notable Nollywood films include Rough Rider, Beauty and the Beast, Holding Hope and Single and Married.