Top 8 Richest Yoruba Actors in Nigeria 2018

In this post, we take at the top 10 richest Yoruba movie stars based on their networth.







Odunlade Adekola



Odunlade Adekola is the most popular and richest Yoruba actor. He is said to be worth well over $1 million.

Adekola features mainly in Yoruba movies but he is one of the few Yoruba actors that have successfully crossed over to the English genre.

He has starred in English movies like Taxi Driver (Oko Ashawo), Wives on Strike and New Money over the last couple of years.

Adekola is known for his versatile acting and excellent delivery. He is the CEO of Odunlade Adekola Film Productions where he trains upcoming actors and actresses. He has some protégé in the industry like Tunde Owokoniran popularly called Tilapia who graduated from the school in 2014.

Adekola has bagged several endorsements with brands like Globacom and Goldberg and he is known to have several properties in Abeokuta where he lives.

Funke Akindele



Funke Akindele is arguably the most talented female Yoruba actress. She has the unique ability to switch from the role of an illiterate to that of an extremely intelligent woman.

Popularly called Jenifa due to her role in the hit movie, Jenifa, she is the richest Yoruba actress with a net worth of $900,000.

She has bagged several endorsements over the years with the likes of Globacom and Jobberman.



The actress has continued to remain popular and influential as a result of her hit series, Jenifa Diary.

She is currently married to Abdulrasheed Bello popularly called JJC Skillz.