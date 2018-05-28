Traditional Ruler Sentenced To One-Year Imprisonment Over N650,000 Fraud

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Monday sentenced a 50-year-old Baale of Owode, Osogbo, Mustapha Nasiru to 12 months imprisonment for defrauding a prophet of a sum of N650,000

The convict had earlier been arraigned on the 20th of 2017 on a three-count charge, bothering on fraud, stealing and threat to life.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Taiwo Adegoke informed the court that the convict committed the offences sometimes in May 2016 at Owode area of Osogbo.

According to him, “the convict, who happened to be a chief to the Ataoja of Osogboland fraudulently collected a sum of N650,000 from one prophet Adeyeye Jesutoki from Cherubim and Seraphim Church with the intent to sell two plots of land located at Owode area”.

Adegoke continued, “the convict received the complainant and collected N650,000 from him, knowing fully well that the land did not belong to him. He even threatened to kill the complainant when he asked after his money”, pointing out that “the offences contravened Sections 419 390 (9) and 86 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 11, Laws of Osun State”.

But, the defence counsel, Barrister S.O. Popoola pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that the convict had become sober and learnt his lessons.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Aminat Oloyade held that the prosecutor had proven his case beyond reasonable doubt and subsequently convicted him on count one and three.

She, however, discharged the convict on count two and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment on count one with an option of fine of N10,000 and also 12 months imprisonment on count three with an option of fine of N10,000, stressing that the jail terms should run concurrently.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria