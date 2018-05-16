Local News

Tragedy As Another Nigerian Man Reportedly Shot Dead, Car Stolen In South Africa (Photo)

A Facebook user identified as Taiwo Saheed Amoo, has taken to the social networking platform to post a photo of a Nigerian man while revealing that he was shot dead in the streets of South Africa.

He posted the photo and wrote; “Sad new again gone to soon brother he was shot last night by unknown guys at hazy view mpumalanga nelspruit they even collect his car only God know what story behind this gentle man killing rest in peace my dear brother #Chidi.”

