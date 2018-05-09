Local News

Tragedy As Fire Engulfs BEDC Substation In Effurun, Delta State

The residents of Okoloba junction in Effurun,Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, scampered for safety out of fear of being electrocuted as fire engulfed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), substation in the area.

According to DailyPost, as resdents of the area vacate their homes out of fear, road users on their part, had to take alternative routes as they abandoned the Effurun/Sapele road because BEDC wire in the area were seen dangling dangerously.

It was gathered that efforts by fire fighters to quench the ranging inferno were unsuccessful as they repeatedly ran short of water supply. The fire fighters however mobilized back to the scene, but a serious damage had been done on the BEDC substation.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

