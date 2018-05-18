Local News

Tragedy As Suspected Nigerian Man Kills His Ivory Coast Girlfriend Over Disagreement (Graphic Photos)

Multiple online reports have revealed that a suspected Nigerian man living in Ivory Coast has killed his girlfriend after sleeping with her. 

It was gathetered that the suspect used knife to butcher her and equally tried to escape before he was arrested by the Police. 

Reports have it that trouble started when the Nigerian man after sleeping with her, couldn’t pay the girl the amount he promised which caused misunderstanding between both of them.

The unidentified Nigerian man is currently helping the police in investigation. 

See the victim’s graphic photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shehu Sani Lists 15 Challenges Endangering Nigeria’s Democracy

Dreaded Otokoto Suspect, Ajaebgu Set Free After 22 Years

Nigeria vs Atletico Madrid: What Nigerian Fans Are Saying About The Friendly Match

Photos Of A 21-year-old Girl Who Works As A Mechanic In Ikorodu, Lagos Melt Hearts Online

Important Notice: What Nigerians Must Do To Protect Themselves As Ebola Spreads In Congo

Wike Speaks On Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War

Recruitment Into Federal Fire Service 2018 Opens… Check Out Where And How To Apply

Why I Didn’t Resign From Jonathan’s Govt – Ex Minister, Okonjo-Iweala Finally Opens Up

Can The Super Eagles Win The World Cup In Russia? Find Out What A New Report Is Saying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *