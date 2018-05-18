Tragedy As Suspected Nigerian Man Kills His Ivory Coast Girlfriend Over Disagreement (Graphic Photos)

Multiple online reports have revealed that a suspected Nigerian man living in Ivory Coast has killed his girlfriend after sleeping with her.

It was gathetered that the suspect used knife to butcher her and equally tried to escape before he was arrested by the Police.

Reports have it that trouble started when the Nigerian man after sleeping with her, couldn’t pay the girl the amount he promised which caused misunderstanding between both of them.

The unidentified Nigerian man is currently helping the police in investigation.

See the victim’s graphic photos below;

