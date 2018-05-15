Tramadol Abuse: Most Youths Have Lost Their Source Of Identity – Actor Majid Michel

Tramadol, the drug supposed to be a narcotic-like pain reliever, to treat moderate or severe pains, is now a household term on the lips of many young individuals across the country.

The youth abuse the medication for sexual gratification and energy purposes. It is added to some drinks or beverages to give a heightened ‘feeling high’ sensation and pleasure. The turnout which is usually is death due to an overdose of the drug.

Revered actor Majid Michel has however stated that the intake of the drug is as a result of low self-esteem from the youth. According to him, young people only take the illicit drugs to boost their confidence and act in a manner they would never have considered if they were in their right senses.

“I think we have to tackle it from the root. I think most of the youth have lost their sense of identity that is who they are. So they believe if they go to take a drug, it gave them the confidence to do certain things they were not able to do when they are normal and it’s an addiction.”

“It is also an appetite so when they become normal {or] sober, they realize the appetite comes back,” he added.

On his part, fellow colleague Prince David Osei was of the view that although the drug is used by the youth to enhance their potential, “they don’t need it.”

Meanwhile, Mental Health Authority and other stakeholders have admonished Parliament to urgently amend the Narcotic Drug Law to make Tramadol an illicit drug.

Several young people have died from the overdose of Tramadol.

Source – Nairaland