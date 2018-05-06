Entertainment, Gossip

Travis Scott’s mother wants him to get DNA test on Kylie baby

There have been speculations that Stormi, Kylie’s new born daughter, might not be Travis’, following speculations that the child has some resemblance with Kylie’s former bodyguard, Tim Chung.

In Touch Weekly, in a new report is claiming that Travis is asking for a paternity test after his mother read reports online and saw photos of the bodyguard.

She reportedly asked the rapper to get DNA done to ascertain he’s the father of Stormi.

It looks like the wild rumors that Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung is Stormi Webster’s real dad are starting to weigh on Travis Scott and his family. Even his mom is beginning to get suspicious, and a source tells In Touch exclusively that she wants proof via a paternity test that Stormi is her granddaughter.

“Travis’ mother is taking a page out of Kris Jenner’s handbook: she’s telling him to get a paternity test,” an insider revealed. “She thinks it’s important for Travis to shut up all his haters who think [Kylie’s] bodyguard is the father.

[Travis’ mom] likes Kylie but is old school and is skeptical of everything and everybody. While Travis is laughing at the rumors and thinks people are being ridiculous, Wanda wants him to be absolutely sure.”

