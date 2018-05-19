Trouble As Journalist Who Released IGP’s ‘Transmission’ Video Goes ‘Missing’ After Invitation By Police

A Liberty Television journalist, Aminu Nurudeen, suspected to have posted the viral video showing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at a public event in Kano, has gone into hiding, Saturday PUNCH has has exclusively reported.

Sources disclosed to the publication that the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Musa Magaji Majiya, invited the reporter on Thursday on behalf of the State Police Command to its office immediately the video went viral, and since then, Nurudeen’s whereabouts had been unknown.

It was learnt that the police authorities were upset with the journalist because he had allegedly disobeyed a directive by the Kano State Police Command to journalists present at the event not to report the IG’s blunder or make the video public.

According to sources, the IG’s blunder brought an abrupt end to the event, leading the police chief’s handlers to hurriedly usher him away from the venue of the event.

In a part of the transcription of the footage, Idris said, “I mean, transmission, I mean effort, that the transmission cooperation to transmission, I mean transmission to have effect, ehm, apprehend, I mean, apprehensive towards the recommendation, recommended formation effective and effect, I mean, apprehensive at the transmission of…and transmission and transmission for the effective in the police command.”

Voice of Liberty had posted the video on Wednesday. It was gathered on Friday that the IG was embarrassed by the trending video and had ordered an investigation into its release.

A source said that the IG described the video as doctored.

“He has however ordered an investigation into the leakage of the video but we are watching to see how he intends to deal with the individuals behind the viral video without further embarrassing himself and the force,” a senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity told Punch.

It was gathered that detectives were using the police technical platform to track the original source of the video on social media.

It was learnt that bloggers that posted the video might be interrogated by the police for allegedly “peddling a doctored video meant to cast the IG in bad light and embarrass the police leadership.”

Idris, in an interactive media chat on the police Twitter handle, Nigerian Police @PoliceNG #Askthepolice, had also told Nigerians that the video was doctored.

“Yes, it was doctored,” he said in response to a question from a twitter user who wanted to know why he bungled the speech.

The mood at the Force headquarters on Friday was solemn as policemen believed the video was sponsored by the enemies of the IG.

“I believe the IG may not be the most intelligent officer, but he is capable of presenting coherent speeches,” a Deputy Superintendent of Police who also spoke on condition of anonymity said.

