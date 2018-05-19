Tuface Idibia Reveals The Number 1 Thing That Gives Him Joy

Nigeria’s music legend Tuface Idibia in his list of 1001 things to be happy about has revealed that he has every reason to be happy majorly because Annie is his wife!

The father of seven stated this in his list and although many of his followers are ‘Oh-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’, it is not a surprise that the 42 year old singer made this simple revelation.

Every one who knows the couple is aware of the kind of love between them, the years have not been able to dim the light of their love.

If the tables turn and Annie was to make her own list, no doubt, more than half of her reasons would center around her “Mine”.

We love their love! Meanwhile, 2Baba also revealed that Annie cooks the best Jollof rice, now, who wouldn’t be happy!

-36NG