Metro News, Trending

Twitter user shows off his 21-year-old female mechanic who plies her trade in Ikorodu

A Twitter user identified simply as Tipsyhunter (@jojorkingsley) has taken to the social networking platform to shows off his cute 21-year-old female mechanic who plies her trade in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He posted the photos and wrote: “My 21yrs old Female Auto Mechanictronics, she is always on point, she has been fixing my cars for more than 2yrs.”

Post Below:

As at the time of filing this report, the identity of the young girl was not ascertained, as many online users are commending and encouraging her efforts to make an honest living for herself.

See anothet photo of the girl below;

-Akpraise


You may also like

Heartwarming video of young Nigerian soldiers dancing and praising God in the jungle (Watch)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May

IGP Idris Says You Can Search Police Before they Search You- Nigerians Say Except you want to Die

Not Legally Binding? Nigerians Who Got Married at Ikoyi Registry React

15 THREATS TO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA – Shehu Sani

Femi Otedola’s Impersonator Promises Youth Money to Empower Them, Otedola Responds

See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Nigerians Mock Ibrahim Magu as He Misfires in New Interview

Court Rules that Marriages Conducted by Ikoyi Registry not Legally Binding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *