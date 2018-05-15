Local News

Two Bachelors Degrees, Two Master’s Degrees & PHD: Meet The Hottest Nigerian Medical Doctor (Photos)

Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and founder of Lo Lavita Hair, Lola Udu, has taken to her Instagram page to share photos of her hot brother who graduated from the University over the past weekend.

The United States-based Dr. Lanre Udu, just graduated from Frank H. Netter M. D. School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, Connecticut, U.S. 

He is not only cute, handsome, but he already has two Bachelors degrees, two Master’s degrees and a Phd holder.

See more photos below;

