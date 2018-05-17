Two Friends Hack Their Neighbour To Death In Ogun State (Graphic Photos)

The suspects after they were arrested

Policemen in Ogun state have arrested two friends for allegedly hacking their neighbour to death and stole in motorcycle.

It was gathered that the assailants packed the lifeless body in a sack, threw it into a bush and pretended as genuine sympathizers, by joining other neighbours in a search for the victim. The ugly incident that took place in Imodi-Imosan in Ijebu-ode was promptly reported at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Obalende by the deceased’s elder brother, Moses Utuede, leading to a discreet investigation by crack detectives.

Investigation later revealed that the deceased was last seen with one Patrick Udom, 35, who lived in the same community with him and, as such, became police first suspect.

On his arrest and questioning, Patrick owned up to have committed the dastardly act and named one James Roland, 25, as his accomplice.

The victim, Happy Patrick, left home at about 7:00am yesterday, May 15, 2018, as a commercial motorcyclist and never returned.

According to a press statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made available to Crimepuzzle, “On the strength of the report, the DPO, SP Jaiye Richard, detailed detectives to embark on full scale investigation, in order to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the victim.

“Investigation later revealed that the victim was last seen with Patrick Udom and he was promptly arrested. After a thorough investigation, the said Patrick Udom confessed to have killed the victim, ably assisted by Roland James. He stated further that the victim who lived in the same community of Imodi-Imosan with them was killed because they wanted to steal his motorcycle which they actually did after killing their victim” the PPRO stated.

The image maker added that two cutlasses, with which they allegedly hacked the victim to death, were recovered from the suspects. Also found in their possession were a hammer and a digger.

Oyeyemi also said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliysasu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discrete investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria