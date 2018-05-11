Local News

Two Killed, Properties Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Gunmen Attack Rivers High Court (Photos)

Unidentified armed men have earlier this morning, Friday, 11th May, stormed the Rivers State Judiciary complex, and reportedly killed two private security officers while destroying properties worth millions of Naira. 

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the attack is yet unknown but it is beieved it is connected with the APC ward congress in the state.

See more photos from the attack below;

