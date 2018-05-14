Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Two Nigerian Lesbians celebrate their 2nd year anniversary (photos)

Two Ladies on Facebook are celebrating their 2-year anniversary today.

Today will make it the second year they’ve been dating.. and so far, they say it’s been a rosy relationship.. and they’d never trade themselves for anyone or anything..

One of the Ladies identified as Itz Cindyfresh took to her Facebook page to write a beautiful note to her lesbian partner, Endy Gentlefresh.

She wrote:

It’s finally here, a day v been waiting for. Sometimes I just think back to the first time I laid eyes on you. I knew right then that I had found someone incredible. Ever since that very moment all I have ever wanted was to be with you.

No matter how dark my day is, seeing you always brightens it and makes me realize that with you, I am doing right. Your heart is so pure and so forgiving that it will always be the center of my attention, no matter what else is going on in my life. I look forward to this day and many more just like it for you will forever be in my heart.

You have gripped my soul with a ferocity reserved for a castaway clinging to a raft in the middle of the ocean. If my soul is the raft, it is your hold that keeps me afloat. Don’t ever let go. I love you treasure 🌹🌹🌹🌹💋💋💋

Happy_2_years_anniversary_to_us_bby. #moreyearsahead#

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Amber Rose sparks dating rumors after being spotted with 17-year-old rapper Lil Pump (Video/Photo)

“My father is full of sh*t “- Nigerian Lady Queeneth says

Lovely photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional wedding

Former BBNaija housemates Efe & Kbrule make case for fraudsters

Don Jazzy shares rare photo of his mum, wishes her a happy mother’s day

More photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional engagement

Ifu Ennada & Bambam visit Senator Florence Ita Giwa at her home

Rico Swavey shares new photos, his female fans go wild!

Mo Abudu celebrates as her son graduates from Duke University (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *