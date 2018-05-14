Two Spoilt Nigerian Students Fight Dirty In UK Over Whose Dad Is The Richest (Photos)

Two wealthy Nigerian students battered a classmate with a shisha pipe as they rowed over whose dad was the richest, a report by UK Sun has revealed.

Elvis Ilonze, 20, who is so rich he had his Mercedes covered in fur, attacked childhood pal Prince Nnaji at their home in Brighton. Ilonze then chased his friend down along with Daniel Oluyemi, 24, as he tried to flee before beating him with a wine bottle.

They also attacked law student Chiedozie Dibiagwu, 23, who was sat on a chair nearby, and pushed Mr Nnaji’s girlfriend Louanna Rayawa to the ground.

Ilonze and Oluyemi were both spared jail today after admitting two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

They were instead handed a one-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at the Old Bailey following the attack on April 7 last year.

The court was told Mr Nnaji and Ilonze had known each other from when they were in Nigeria but Ilonze decided to teach his pal a “lesson” after he said he had the richer father.

“Privileged” Ilonze came to the UK to study a four-year Masters of Engineering degree at The University of Sussex, and is one year away from completing his course.

His lawyer Tom Hoskins pleaded with the judge not to sentence him to more than one year in prison as he would face deportation.

Oluyemi, who is training to become an accountant at the same university, is expecting a child later this year.

His barrister, Johnathan Page, said that the right place for him is at home, preparing for the “momentous occasion”.

Judge Christine Laing QC said: “Unlike many of the people who pass through the courts you both come from, effectively, backgrounds of privilege.

“It couldn’t be more childish, effectively an insult on somebody’s parents – who’s got the richer dad – that started this fight.

“You both appear to be incredibly immature, perhaps as a result of being cosseted in your upbringing.”

The judge added that the pair of them, though immature, have ‘much to contribute to society’.

Both Ilonze, who wore a blue suit, and Oluyemi, wearing a grey suit and glasses, thanked the judge for sparing them jail before leaving the Old Bailey dock.

Ilonze, of Hendon, and Oluyemi, of Colindale, North London, admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They were each given a one-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

-Tori