Two Young Herdsmen Sucking Cow Breast In Abuja (Disturbing Photos)



The suspected Fulani kids in action

Two young herdsmen were spotted sucking cow breast, along Karu road, Gidan, Mangoro, Abuja.

This activity which was secretly photographed by a stunned passer-by has caused an arguement on social media.

Research has shown that raw milk might be harmful to the human body as it carries bacteria. This raw, unpasteurized milk can carry dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which are responsible for causing numerous foodborne illnesses.

