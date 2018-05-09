Local News

Uber Releases Photos Of Its ‘Electric Flying Taxis’ That Will Transport Passengers Above Congested Cities

A full-size model (shown) and miniature design prototype showed off to CBS News show how the electric flying taxis could fit up to four riders per vehicle, with plans to begin with piloted flights and ultimately become fully autonomous

Uber is stepping up its bid to create one of the first urban flying taxi networks as it unveiled its Uber Air design models for the first time at the Elevate Summit in Los Angeles today, Dailymail has reported.

The company has released photos of the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft that could be ferrying passengers above congested cities in just two years shows class.

A full-size model and miniature design prototype showed off to CBS News show how the electric flying taxis could fit up to four riders per vehicle, at first for piloted flights before ultimately becoming fully autonomous.

Uber plans to launch the air-taxi service in 2020, with its self-flying craft to follow in the next five to 10 years. During the summit, Uber execs also revealed the firm has plans to take on nearly 10 times the number of daily flights than the FAA for a single city – and, it could cost riders less than $2 per mile. 

The models in LA offer a glimpse at the helicopter-like craft that will lift off using a series of rotors. But, the electric vehicles will be far quieter than a helicopter.

The plan will rely on a network of ‘Skyports,’ which will allow the VTOL Uber Air craft to take off and land on rooftops across the country.

At launch, according to Head of Aviation Programs Eric Allison, a trip with the system will cost about $5.73 per passenger mile.

As ridership increases, the firm plans to make it more affordable, with an ultimate goal of achieving costs of about $1.84 per mile.

