Ubi Franklin calls Twitter user a ‘fool’ for insinuating that Cee-C was at his house this morning

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin is certainly not taking the rumors of his alleged affair with former BBNaija housemate, CeeC lightly.

According to the record label CEO, CeeC was at his office earlier today but a female Twitter suggested that she was at his house cause what could she possibly be doing at his office when she’s not a singer.

Ubi then replied the woman who he called a ‘stupid fool”, saying Ceec was at his office for a meeting not his house.

