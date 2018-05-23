Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Officially Getting A Divorce

It seems there is no going back for the CEO of Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro.





From all indications, the marriage is as good as sour officially.

A formal divorce hearing held at the Ikeja High court where Ubi Franklin was present with his lawyers.

It was gathered that Lilian was, however, absent in court.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married in November 2015 in a star-studded wedding.

They later welcomed their son, Jayden in 2016 and shortly after, news of their troubled marriage hit social media.

They have tried to keep up appearances over the past 18-months but now the end is here.