Ubi Franklin Reacts After His Artiste, Tekno Was Accused Of Stealing ‘Jogodo’

Following accusations that Tekno stole a song by veteran music duo, Danfo Drivers, his management has reacted.

Ubi Franklin

Ubi reacted on a comment section saying that his team contacted the duo but it was one story or the other from them. 

”We contacted them sha and it was one story or the other smh. This actually makes me laugh” he wrote on IG.

Tekno

However, people have attacked Ubi saying that even though he got no reply from the ‘Jogodo’ singers, his artiste has no right to use it.

Read Ubi’s reaction below:

