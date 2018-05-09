Ubi Franklin reacts to Danfo Drivers’ accusation of Tekno stealing their song

Ubi Franklin has reacted to the allegation leveled against his artiste, Tekno by veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black, popularly known as Danfo Drivers.

The duo accused the singer of sampling their song ‘Jogodo’ without their consent or even reaching out to them.

Ubi in his reaction, said his team contacted the duo but it was one story or the other from them.

”We contacted them sha and it was one story or the othe smh. This actually maes me laugh” he wrote on IG

Recall that veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black popularly known as ‘Danfo Drivers’ have finally reacted to Tekno’s latest song ‘Jogodo’.

They allege Tekno sampled their 2008 song ‘Kpolongo’ to make the song without their consent.

According to the veterans, Tekno sampled their material without their consent or even reaching out to them and they are quite angry.

In an interview with Wazobia TV in Lagos, they said they have come to Lagos to hunt for Tekno and collect the money/royalties he owes them for sampling their song without permission.

Tekno and his management are yet to react to this as at press time..

See Video of their interview here

Leave a Comment…

comments



