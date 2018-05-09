Ubi Franklin reacts to Danfo Drivers’ threat accusing Tekno of theft



Music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to the allegation leveled against his artiste, Tekno, by singing veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black popularly known as ‘Danfo Drivers’ that he sampled their song ‘Jogodo’ without their consent or even reaching out to them. Read here.







Ubi in his reaction, said his team contacted the duo but it was one story or the other from them.



”We contacted them sha and it was one story or the othe smh. This actually maes me laugh” he wrote on IG