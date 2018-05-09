Entertainment, Gossip

Ubi Franklin reacts to Danfo Drivers’ threat accusing Tekno of theft


Music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to the allegation leveled against his artiste, Tekno, by singing veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black popularly known as ‘Danfo Drivers’ that he sampled their song ‘Jogodo’ without their consent or even reaching out to them. Read here.



Ubi in his reaction, said his team contacted the duo but it was one story or the other from them.


Trending Now:


”We contacted them sha and it was one story or the othe smh. This actually maes me laugh” he wrote on IG

READ ALSO:  Diamond Platnumz sends a clear message to his ”side chick”


Tags

You may also like

Imota Rice Mill to start production 2019, says LASG Publish

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele celebrates her father’s birthday

Reps to probe alleged mismanagement of Safe School Initiative funds

Nigerian Lady Runs Mad After Standing For Hours At Betting Shop In Imo (Photos, Video)

Naira Improves As CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market

Nigerian government approves establishment of Skyline University

“Invincible Hackers Association of Nigeria” – Davido Shades His Babymama, Sophia After She Blamed Hackers For Her IG Disappearance

Nigerians will no longer ‘buy houses like fish in the market’ — Fashola

AIR OBO: Davido buys private jet, see documents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *