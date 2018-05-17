Entertainment

Uche Ogbodo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photos

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo turned 32 today and to mark it,the mother of oe released sexy bikini photos. She wrote

I’m another year older and another year more gorgeous, intelligent, and talented as ever! More Sexy , More Driven ,More Blessed ! Thank You lord for your Undying Love  I Love You Lord! Happy Birthday to me!

-Misspetite

 


Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

On This Day Last Year, Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Died In Canada At Age 42

Ycee Reveals Title and Release Date Of His Debut Album

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Wizkid’s second babymama angrily reacts, says she was not a one night stand, posts pictures of herself & Wizkid when they were still dating

Sugar Mummy allegations: Twitter users slam Miracle

I didn’t beg to be Vice President, I can leave at short notice – Osinbajo

Property developer jailed for 2,670 years for N25m scam

Lilian Afegbai fires back at Tonto Dikeh and Gifty for slamming her over surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *