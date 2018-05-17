Uche Ogbodo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photos

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo turned 32 today and to mark it,the mother of oe released sexy bikini photos. She wrote
I’m another year older and another year more gorgeous, intelligent, and talented as ever! More Sexy , More Driven ,More Blessed ! Thank You lord for your Undying Love I Love You Lord! Happy Birthday to me!
-Misspetite
