UCL Final : Sadio Mane sends 300 Liverpool jerseys to fans in his village

Sadio Mane of Liverpool has sent 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village in Senegal for fans to wear during Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Speaking on how he feels about playing in the UCL final, he said ;

“If you had said then I would be playing the final I would say it is something incredible in my life. Hopefully we are going to win.

“My family still live in the village. My mum and my uncle. They are all going to be watching.

“There are 2,000 in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village, so the fans can wear to watch the final.”

Feeling positive of the history Liverpool has in the champions league, especially the 2005 final, when Liverpool battled back from 3-0 down to beat Milan.

Sadio said:

“I remember AC Milan v Liverpool. Three-nil down, then 3-3 and penalties. This was a big memory for me,” Mane said. “I was watching in my village. I was not supporting Liverpool at this time. I was a Barcelona fan.”

“I remember being with my friend, a big friend of mine, and at 3-0 down he was completely out.

“He stopped watching until the end and ran like crazy to get away. Then he came back at the end and he could not believe (it).”

