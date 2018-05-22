Local News

Unai Emery Reveals How He Will Build New Arsenal Team

Unai Emery has told Arsenal’s hierarchy that he plans to build his team around Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Sun reports.

The 46-year-old is set to be officially announced as Arsene Wenger’s successor after impressing Arsenal chiefs in an interview.

Mikel Arteta had been the favourite to land the job, but the Gunners have opted for a manager with more experience.

According to The Sun, Emery delivered a presentation to Arsenal’s board two weeks ago, which included an in-depth analysis of every player at the club. And during his interview, Emery made it clear that both Ramsey and Aubameyang will be integral to his plans ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that Arsenal’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis and his recruitment team were left ‘gobsmacked’ by Emery’s attention to detail and his forensic knowledge of the squad.

A source close to Arsenal told The Sun: ‘He knew more about the Arsenal squad and every relevant detail about their career path and injury histories than people who had been at the club for years.

‘They’d no idea where he had gathered his information but they were mesmerised by the vision he put before them.’

Aubameyang has hit the ground running at Arsenal since his £56 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances and looks set to lead the line next term.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Army, Other Security Agencies Patrol South-East Cities On Show Of Force Over Threats By IPOB

17-Year-Old Undergraduate Arrested While Trying To Kill Uber Driver In Lagos (Photo)

Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner’s Wife And 3 Children In Zamfara

APC Must Go – Obasanjo Takes Message To Yoruba Leaders

Why You Should Consume Vegetables And Olive Oil – New Research Reveals

Nigeria Coach Reveals Mission For Atletico Tie

Actor Jet Li Looking Unrecognizable In New Photos Amid Battle With ‘Hyperthyroidism’

Chioma Chukwuka Shares Photo Of Her Mother’s Grave, Remembers Her 5 Years After

Shocking: Obasanjo Space Centre Is Currently Too Broke To Make Staff ID

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *