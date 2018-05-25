Unbelievable: Couple Suddenly Discovers Alligator Hiding Inside Their Swimming Pool (Photo)

An American couple in Florida, Connie and Frank Shaffery, said they spotted an alligator in their swimming pool on Wednesday morning while going outside to enjoy a cup of coffee.

“Frank stood up to look out at the pool and said Holy Goodness or something like that! There was an alligator in the pool,” Connie Shaffery said, reports Fox News.

The couple said their dog barked at 4 am, but they didn’t take notice at first.

A Florida state wildlife trapper told WWSB that the creature weighed 300 pounds and was likely 15 to 20 years old. It was safely removed from the pool, video footage shows.

“It broke through the screen and Frank repaired the screen, but other than that it was pretty much no damage,” Connie Shaffery said.

