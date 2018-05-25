Local News

Unbelievable: Man Caught On Camera Teaching His Baby Daughter How To Smoke A Cigarette (Photos)

 A very sad video has shown the really shocking moment a dad appears to teach his little daughter how to smoke.

The video, which seems to have been taken by the father, shows a man’s hand holding a cigarette to the little girl’s lips.

The girl, barely three years old, takes a puff and breathes out the fumes before looking to her dad for approval.

He then offers her a second drag.

The Sun UK reports that the sick footage was  filmed in Saudi Arabia. It has been viewed more than 226,000 times.

It has infuriated viewers on social media.

One wrote: “That is disgusting. The dad should be locked up, it’s child abuse!”

Footage appears to be taken by the girl’s dad, who has since been arrested by Saudi police

Another said: “That poor little girl has no idea what she is doing and some scum bag dad thinks it’s funny to poison her little lungs.

“Total scum.”

Cops issued a warrant for the man’s arrest and put out an appeal for information through local media.

Days after the probe, police say they arrested a man and are questioning him.

According to Gulf News, the Public Prosecution released a statement saying it has a role to protect society and to hold those accountable responsible of breaking rules and laws.

It is not immediately clear what laws the man has been arrested under or what charges have been brought.

