Unbelievable: White House ‘Owner’ Sues President Trump For $240,000 Unpaid Rent

A report by Law and Crime has shown that a man claiming to be the true owner of the White House has filed a complaint alleging that President Donald Trump owes him quite a bit in unpaid rent.

William Feegba, who is representing himself, filed the landlord/tenant complaint in a Washington D.C. court on Tuesday, May 8th.

In it, he claims that the monthly rent for the White House is $25,000.00 per month, and that Trump has failed to pay him from the time he took office in January 2017 until January 2018.