Unbelievable: Woman And Son Lie Down In Front Of Speeding Train In Horrific Suicide Move (Photos)

Humza Khan, another son of Rubina Khan, attending the inquest today

A mum whispered into her son’s ear before laying him down next to her on railway tracks in the path of an oncoming express train, an inquest heard today.

Rubina Khan took her 10-year-old boy – wearing his school uniform – to Slough Station and climbed onto the tracks with him in her arms, before they were both killed.

Reading Coroner’s Court heard today she told her brother she was taking Amaar to the dentist moments before they died.

The mum-of-three bought an adult and child ticket to Windsor but walked onto an empty platform away from the commuters.

Train driver David Campbell-Kinder saw her on September 23, 2014, before the pair were killed.

Officers investigating the death of Rubina Khan and her young son at Slough station

Amaar’s backpack full of school books was found by officers on a bench nearby, the inquest was told.

In a statement read to the Berkshire Coroner Peter Bedford, her brother Zahire Khan said he was surprised to see the pair when he stopped and spoke to them just 30 minutes before they died.

At the time it was reported the 46-year-old mum had recently been released from a mental health hospital.

A previous hearing was told her family had spoken to her GP five days before her death as there were concerns for the boy’s safety.

Her older son, Humza Khan, previously said the family were unsure if Rubina should be with her younger son after being released from hospital.

British Transport Police said at the time the case was treated as a murder-suicide.

He said: “Amaar appeared to be happy and excited and I asked ‘what are you lot doing here?’

“Rubina smiled and said she had an appointment with her dentist in London and Amaar had the day off.

“I just said ‘okay’ and then waved and said our goodbyes and walked off in opposite directions.

“Looking back now there was nothing during our meeting that gave me concern and it was just a normal meeting between friends and family.”

A train driver saw the mother and son on the track before they were killed

Her husband of 22 years, Jahinger Khan, grew concerned when he returned to an empty home in Slough, and then received a call from Amaar’s school that he had not arrived for lessons.

He spoke to Zahire who mentioned seeing them that morning and the pair went to the train station.

Zahire told the inquest: “I immediately thought something was not right and told Jahinger to stay in the car and I ran to the station to speak to an officer.

“I explained my sister and nephew were missing and was asked to accompany him to a vehicle. The officer explained there had been an incident involving a lady and a child and then I feared the worst.

“I started to panic and wanted to leave and I needed to get away.”

The inquest into the Mrs Khan and Amaar’s deaths was due to be heard over two days.

