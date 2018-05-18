Local News

Unidentified Woman Found In Ogun State After Suffering Memory Loss (Photos)

The unidentified woman who suffered memory loss

A man of God, Pastor Chidi Egwuh has shared photos of a woman found around Ajuwon/Akute road in Ogun state after suffering memory loss. 

Egwuh who took to Facebook to share the photos has called on the general public to help identify the relatives of the woman.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, he wrote: “Please this lady was found in Darusalem Ajuwon/akute road, just prayed for her, she lost her memory of where she comes from , please let’s keep sharing to her family locates her…”

