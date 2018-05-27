Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

UNN Final year Mass Comm student gets engaged on her birthday with Range Rover as ‘assurance’ (Video)

A final year student is beyond ecstatic after she received two outstanding gifts on her birthday.

Lovely Nkemjika Chukwuma was as elated as could possibly be yesterday when she not only got engaged but also received a Range Rover SUV as her birthday gift.

The beautiful final year mass comm student is seen in the video jumping around her white coloured new whip shouting as loud as she can to express her excitement.

Her video which was shared by amebowithamacutiex, has the caption,

Nkemjika Chukwuma can say yesterday was the happiest day of her life, her boyfriend (now fiancé) surprised her with an engagement ring and RANGE ROVER as assurance on her birthday , love is a beautiful thing ❤❤ congratulations

Watch her below:

