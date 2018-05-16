Entertainment

Upcoming Actress Celebrates Her Birthday In Style, Shares Photos In Her Underwear

A lady who decided to take her birthday pictures in an unconventional way – has got herself trending online in an unusual way after the pictures of her in panties and bra were posted on Facebook.

The upcoming actress and graduate of University of Calabar, (UNICAL), Peace Agim, who hails from Obudu in Cross River state – celebrated her birthday yesterday and in that spirit, posted the scantily-clad pictures.

Happy birthday to her.

Source – Naijaparrot


You may also like

#BBNaija: Cee-C stuns without makeup

Tramadol Abuse: Most youths have lost their sense of identity – Actor, Majid Michel

“Ramadan fasting to begin on Thursday,” — Saudi says

Terry G replies troll who mocked him for having sachet water on his dinning table

WTF? Man Brings His 2 Friends to Sleep With his Babymama For getting Drunk and High

Shina Peters Reveals What He Doesn’t Want To Die With

Photos: Teddy A awarded as “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018 at Super Play Pool Party

DJ Cuppy Shares New Photo With Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika, In Senegal

“They Will Use Ladder & Climb To Cut It”: This Wedding Cake Has Got People Talking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *