UPDATE: Churchill Replies Ghanaian Landlord Who Called Him a Thief, Slams Tonto Dikeh



Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has replied the Ghanaian agent who called him out and asked him to pay the rent of the house he allegedly occupied and also return some properties he took from their.









The agent claimed that the house is for a widow and she deserves her accurate rent. Tonto then went under the comment section to defend the agent, also suggesting how churchill could be reached. Read more here.

Churchill has now responded to the claims and also used the opportunity to warn Tonto Dikeh. Here is what he wrote below…



With regards to the post on instablog9ja,about someone calling me out.i feel it’s baseless and a way to pull my personality down.We have more than 6 ongoing projects within that axis. Ghana is not my country as such my staff and expatriates are occupying four buildings and the manager’s name is Ralph Codjoe ‭+233 20 644 4724‬ If at all anyone tried to reach me based on anything concerning Ghana because I relocated because of family over three years ago.

AS FOR YOU MAMA KING, THOUGHT WE HAVE MOVED ON AND YOU ARE NOT MY PA NEITHER MY SECRETARY HENCEFORTH DESIST FROM ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS ME.LASTLY YOU SHOULD KNOW BY NOW WITH ALL YOU HAVE TRIED,THAT NO ONE CAN PULL A MAN DOWN ESPECIALLY ONE WITH THE GRACE OF GOD.

My interest is my son, whom you have deprived me of seeing 14 months before the court case.I was able to see my son after the court granted me of sharing custody which was before his birthday. You and your lawyer have refused to oblige to court orders 4 times including his last holiday. Please Channel this same energy on responding to court order.#christainmother🙏