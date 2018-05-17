UPDATE: How Ali Modu-Sherrif Shunned Journalists After Meeting Buhari In Aso Rock

Details have emerged online of how Ali-Modu Sherrif, shunned Nigerian journalists shortly after meeting the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ali Modu-Sheriff

After meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari inside the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday, the former National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu-Sherrif, avoided the state house correspondents who had wanted to speak with him.

According to PUNCH Newspaper, the meeting lasted about an hour inside the President’s office.

It was gathethere that on arrival at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the meeting at about 2.40pm, Sherrif had promised to speak with State House correspondents at the end of it.

After the meeting, however, the former governor of Borno State exchanged pleasantries briefly with some state governors who were in the Presidential Villa for a meeting of the National Economic Council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He, thereafter, avoided news men despite his initial promise to speak with them on his mission.