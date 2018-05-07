Uriel Oputa tried to look like Beyonce in this dress… did she kill it or nah?! (Photos)

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Uriel Oputa was among the many celebrities who graced the Headies awards in Lagos on Saturday night.

The lovely sure turned heads at the event in this golden glittery dress which she says was inspired by pop singer, Beyonce.

According to Uriel, she pulled the look in just an hour after she called her stylist and told her what she wanted.

See photos below:

Did she kill the look or nah?

