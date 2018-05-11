US-based Evangelist Makes New Prediction About The Future Of Nigeria

Dr. Glann Arekion

Dr. Glann Arekion, a US-based evangelist, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope over current challenges in the country, saying God would make the nation great again, NAN reports.

“Things will get better in Nigeria, the people should not lose faith as Nigeria will experience great things in the economy, great things in the nation and great things in all areas.

“Nigeria is a great nation, Nigeria is a pioneer of the gospel in this 21st century, Nigerians are full of hope, they should never lose faith, God has brought them this far,’’ the evangelist said.

Arekion spoke at a news conference, on Thursday in Lagos to announce his first Annual Convention to hold from May 24 to May 26 at CHARIS Event Center, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

“This is a dream becoming a reality. In 2017, I made my 105th trip to Nigeria and as you know I love coming to this great nation and I have been coming to Nigeria for 25 years.

“I know that I am called to Nigeria. I consider myself to be a Missionary to Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the theme of the conference will be “Imparting the Supernatural in You’’.

“When Nigerians live a supernatural life, things would fall into places.

“We have to live a life of supernatural on this earth, meaning that we can have all our needs met, you don’t have to be a victim of life, a victim of circumstances.

“You certainly don’t have to be a victim of the economy; you can live above that because we have a supernatural God.

“I believe in the Supernatural and I have stated over and over again that Powerlessness is the blight of the modern church,’’ he said.

He said that in today’s world, God’s children had eloquence and information, but had no power to bring about change in people’s lives.

