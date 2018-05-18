Local News

US Secretary Of State, Mike Pompeo Calls President Buhari On Phone

President Muhammadu Buhari answering a call

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Nigeria’s President Muhamadu Buhari and reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria, U.S. Department of State said.

Spokesperson for the Department, Ms Heather Nauert, said Pompeo, during the call, also underscored Buhari’s visit to the U.S. on April 30, and recognised Nigeria’s leadership in Africa.

Nauert said: “On May 17, Secretary Pompeo called Nigerian President Buhari.

“The Secretary noted the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian and American people and underscored the themes of the April 30 official working visit of President Buhari to the White House.

“He recognized Nigerian leadership across the African continent on priorities we share: countering terrorism and other threats to peace and security, creating economic opportunity, fighting corruption, and advancing democracy and stability.

“The Secretary welcomed continued cooperation in advancing our nations’ mutual prosperity”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari visited the U.S. on April 30 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, and held bilateral meetings with the U.S. counterpart at the White House.

The meetings, which also had cabinet members from both sides, focused on security, economy and the fight against corruption. 

-NAN

