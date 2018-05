Ngozi Ezeonu is one of the most beautiful and talented veteran actresses in the country.

Her beauty has been described as evergeen. She is marking her 53rd birthday today quietly online. She has over 430, 000 followers on Instagram.

In 2012, she starred in Adesuwa, a role that earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

She has featured in more than 150 Nollywood films.

See photos:

