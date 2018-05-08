Veteran Broadcaster, Gbenga Aruleba Relieved From Anchoring ‘Focus Nigeria’ On AIT

In a series of tweets posted on social media, popular television anchor on Africa Independent Television, announced to his fans of his relieve from the political show.

Gbenga Arulegba

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Gbenga Aruleba, who anchors popular political programme “Focus Nigeria” on the Africa Independent Television, on Tuesday took to his twitter page to announce his exit from the television show which he has hosted for atleast a decade.

Focus Nigeria is a discussion programme on AIT, which engages in critical issues affecting Nigeria’s polity, from politics to other daily subject matters that engage and affect the ordinary Nigerian.

Gbenga announced to his fans on social media that even though he has bowed out from “Focus Nigeria”, he is still a staff of AIT.

Here are his series of tweets we culled from his page;

“As if I knew this would be my LAST OUTING on this programme, I was thanking my crew profusely. Thank God I had the chance to publicly do that. These past two months that Focus Nigeria was Decreed into a pre recording program, it hasn’t been easy.

“Now, all the stress has ended as I yield the floor to another, very versatile colleague mine. I THANK you for the love and useful tips as well. This twitter handle has ceased to be the official handle for Focus Nigeria. Its now my personal handle.

“The new handlers of the programme will come up with a new one, I trust and so you can keep the conversation going there. Am still in AIT, just only relieved of handling this programme, so nothing mega. Thanks and I’ll be seeing you around on this space.”