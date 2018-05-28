Local News

Vice President’s Daughter, Kiki Osinbajo Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Picture With Wizkid

 

Kiki Osinbajo, Tiwa and Wizkid

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo has said she is in love with Tiwa Savage and Wizkid’s friendship/love.

She said this using a photo of Wiz and Tiwa on stage at Afro Republik two days ago.

“Can I just say I’m in love with this friendship/love” he posted.

It would be recalled that the same picture has attracted massive criticisms on social media with people accusing the 38-year old mother of one of being classless.

