Victor Moses Joins The ‘Accolade’ Gang After Winning FA Cup With Chelsea, Shares Video

Over the weekend, Chelsea trumped over Manchester United to win the FA Cup and Nigeria’s Victor Moses who plays as a winger for the Premier League club, has shown just how excited he is.

The Nigerian international took to his social media account to show off photos of himself carrying the trophy as he strikes very excited poses for the camera. However, what he was seen doing in a video he shared was what got Nigerians talking.

Victor Moses was spotted in the video lifting the FA Cup trophy and screaming “I deserve some accolades” into the camera before making a long face at the end.

The footballer’s “I deserve some accolades” chant reminds Nigerians of the viral trend initiated by Charles Okocha which showed celebrities taking to their social media accounts to express how much they deserve praises for whatever it is they have achieved in life. In Moses’ case, his FA trophy win has prodded him to demand his own “accolades”.

Watch the video below:

