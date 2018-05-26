Local News

Victor Moses To Miss Super Eagles Match Against DR Congo As Mikel, Others Arrive In Camp

 

The Super Eagles official twitter handle on Thursday, revealed that star player, Victor Moses will not be present when the Super Eagles take on DR Congo in an international friendly next Monday in Port Harcourt.

The team also announced the arrival of the duo of John Ogu and Captain John Obi Mikel, who are now among the 29 players on the ground in Uyo as the Super Eagles round up their training there before heading to Port Harcourt.

Captain Mikel who was granted a waiver to sort out some family issues before joining his national teammates, expressed great delight to finally be on the ground to begin serious preparations for the World Cup in Russia.

“I am happy to be here. It is a huge privilege to play with this team and represent Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” the former Chelsea midfielder stated.

After Monday’s game, the Super Eagles will then take on England in a highly-anticipated encounter at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2, before trading tackles with the Czech Republic in Austria on June 6.

Moses will be joining the Super Eagles once they arrive in London.

