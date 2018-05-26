Entertainment, Gossip

Video: Andrew Odoe — Have some sympathy (Unofficial music video)

Andrew Odoe has released an “unofficial music video” to his latest track, titled “Have some sympathy,”

Andrew Odoe is an Entertainer and Humanitarian. He is the Founder of ELEKT Global Foundation and CEO of Valley Top Communications.

In recent times he has blended both his musical talent with the humanitarian aspect of his life, giving birth to the Song “Have Some Sympathy” which is a plea for love and unity amongst humanity in the face of increasing violence and poverty across the globe.

This is worth a listen! Enjoy!


DOWNLOAD MP3

UNOFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO BELOW:

