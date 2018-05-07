Video: DJ Xclusive ft. Reminisce – Slay Mama

SuperStar Dj Xclusive teams up with REMINISCE on this one. ‘Slay Mama Video” is the new anthem off Dj Xclusive’s upcoming Album.

Superstar DJ Xclusive is ready for year 2018 as he kicks off his second official single for the year shortly after the release of a street anthem – Shempe featuring Slimcase and Mz kiss.

This new song is entitled – Slay Mama featuring Alaga Ibile, Reminisce. Indeed, Street ti take over. You all should bounce on Slay mama by DJ Xclusive ft Reminisce.

Watch and Enjoy!





Leave a Comment…

comments