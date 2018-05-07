Entertainment, Gossip

Video: DJ Xclusive ft. Reminisce – Slay Mama

SuperStar Dj Xclusive teams up with REMINISCE on this one. ‘Slay Mama Video” is the new anthem off Dj Xclusive’s upcoming Album.

Superstar DJ Xclusive is ready for year 2018 as he kicks off his second official single for the year shortly after the release of a street anthem – Shempe featuring Slimcase and Mz kiss.

This new song is entitled – Slay Mama featuring Alaga Ibile, Reminisce. Indeed, Street ti take over. You all should bounce on Slay mama by DJ Xclusive ft Reminisce.

Watch and Enjoy!


Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

S3xy Actress, Olaitan Sugar Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

BBNaija 2018: Check out Tobi Bakre’s Throwback Pictures

Groom’s fake friend disappears with money, phones & a wristwatch at a recent wedding in Lagos

APC Chieftain alleges PDP is sponsoring ‘terrorists NOT herdsmen’ to destabilise President’s govt

Buhari still uses Jonathan’s old cars

Nigerian OAP, MC Akonuche accuses Headies awards of ignoring Igbo artistes

Kiss Daniel And His Brotherhood Looking Dapper In Suit In New Photo.

Fayemi blames ‘desperate’ aspirants for cancelled governorship primary

Governor mocks APC over violent governorship primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *