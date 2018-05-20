Metro News, Trending

Video of Policeman Struggling to Disarm NSCDC Officer Surfaces

 

This has got to be the era of videos of security officers. In the last one week, we have seen a ‘transmission’ video of the Inspector General of police, Idris Ibrahim struggling to read his speech at an event in Kano, we also saw acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC)  answer a question wrongly and the latest on the list, is this.

Men of the Nigerian police force are seen in this video struggling to disarm an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. See video below:


