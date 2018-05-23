VIDEO: Omawumi Ft. Kizz Daniel – Me Ke

Nigerian music sensation, Omawumi returns with an electrifying video for “Me Ke”, featuring Kizz Daniel. The first single from her upcoming EP.

This would be Omawumi’s latest effort since her applaud-worthy third studio album ‘Timeless’ which apparently wasn’t met with the desired pomp.

However, she is showing herself back to form in this urban street-style sound of music that is magically riffed with chords from an electric bass guitar and saccharin-ed with the velvety tones of the smooth-singing Boy Kizz.

Watch and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments