Entertainment, Gossip

VIDEO: Omawumi Ft. Kizz Daniel – Me Ke

Nigerian music sensation, Omawumi returns with an electrifying video for “Me Ke”, featuring Kizz Daniel. The first single from her upcoming EP.

This would be Omawumi’s latest effort since her applaud-worthy third studio album ‘Timeless’ which apparently wasn’t met with the desired pomp.

However, she is showing herself back to form in this urban street-style sound of music that is magically riffed with chords from an electric bass guitar and saccharin-ed with the velvety tones of the smooth-singing Boy Kizz.

Watch and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Folorunsho Alakija’s son’s wedding beats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding

“Bobrisky is fake, he doesn’t have a shop in Lekki or Ozone” – Bobrisky’s stylist, Seun shades him

“May Allah Punish Your Late Mother In The Grave” – Actress Liz Anjorin Blasts Fan

Young African mother celebrates her cute son with really beautiful black skin

Lovely photos from Davido’s daughter, Imade’s 3rd birthday

“Bobrisky is fake, he doesn’t have a shop in Lekki or Ozone, he just goes there to take pictures” – Bobrisky’s stylist, Seun shades him

New Music: Mr Eazi Ft. Giggs – London Town

Man Shocked After Seen Canopy Been Used At Port Harcourt Airport (photos)

Adekunle Gold gives Tobi a rare chance to listen to his new Album before the official release

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *