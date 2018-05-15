VIDEO: Pepenazi – Bang

After making his debut into the Nigerian Music Industry in 2012 when he dropped his single titled, Arose – produced by Bam Tunes, Opeyemi Gbenga Kayode popularly known as Pepenazi keeps the form going with his consistent release of good music.

He begins his 2018 campaign with this new offering titled “Bang” which is produced by Dapiano with the mix and mastering done by BBank.

DOWNLOAD PEPENAZI – BANG MP3

Certainly, Ecleftic Entertainment/Push Music signed act is about taking us on a journey to the world of good music.

Pepenazi has now dropped the official music video of his impressive single, “Bang”.

Watch the Video:





