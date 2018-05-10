Video: Rudeboy – IFAi

Former member of defunct Psquare music band and CEO of Rudeboy Record, Paul Okoye aka RudeBoy, has released another single.
He dropped the new track is titled, “Ifai” soundtrack with the immediate release of its video.
This song was released days after his Twin brother, member of the former Psquare band Peter, also known as Mr P, released another song titled, “Ebeano”.
Watch the Video;
Leave a Comment…
comments
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!