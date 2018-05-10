Entertainment, Gossip

Video: Rudeboy – IFAi

Former member of defunct Psquare music band and CEO of Rudeboy Record, Paul Okoye aka RudeBoy, has released another single.

He dropped the new track is titled, “Ifai” soundtrack with the immediate release of its video.

This song was released days after his Twin brother, member of the former Psquare band Peter, also known as Mr P, released another song titled, “Ebeano”.

Watch the Video;


Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Tekno reconciles with ‘Danfo Drivers’ after they called him out for sampling their song (Photo)

Rapper Offset’s $150,000 diamond chain stolen from his hotel room after MET Gala

Female Medical Doctor spotted licking lollipop in an emergency room while attending to a patient

Robert Downey Jr, was paid more than $1 million a minute for his role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

“I have nothing against you, enjoy your new fame” – Bobrisky accepts Nina’s apology

New Music: Skales Ft. Yung L & Endia – Pass

“I like my wife’s breasts the way they are” — Banky W (screenshots)

I deserve praise for spending N24 billion on EFCC’s office- Ibrahim Magu

Davido throws 1st birthday party for his daughter, Hailey in Atlanta (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *