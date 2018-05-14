Entertainment, Gossip

VIDEO: Simi – Complete Me

Versatile X3M Songstress, Simi off her debuted album Simisola premieres this newly baked fire tune titled, “Complete Me”.

The hit track was released after the viral success of “Joromi” which is also off her debut album.

“Complete Me” video was debuted today which is sequel to “O’Wanbe” video, Stream and Download the video to “Complete Me” by Simi Below.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD MP4

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

Wizkid’s first Baby Mama, Shola subtly accuses him of being a deadbeat father?

Eniola Badmus blasts fan who criticized her make-up in new photo

Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani step out in N400,000 embellished D&G sunglasses

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

‘I Still Don’t Believe I Am Alive’ – Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion 3 Year Ago, Shares New Photos

What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *